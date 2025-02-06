Juventus had been pursuing a deal for Lloyd Kelly for at least a year, and they have finally secured their target. The defender joined the club just before the last transfer window closed and will be eager to make an impression in the second half of the season.

Kelly struggled for game time at Newcastle United, where he was not considered a key member of the squad and found it difficult to break into the starting eleven. Despite this, Juventus are confident they have signed the right player, believing he will prove his worth in matches against any opponent. The club sees him as an important addition to their defensive options, and he now has the opportunity to establish himself in Serie A.

Time will tell if Juventus have made the right decision, and Kelly will be looking to earn a place in the squad for their next Serie A fixture against Como. The Bianconeri expect a lot from him, and their fans are eager to see an English player succeed at the club. However, not everyone is convinced he will be a key figure in the team.

Journalist Riccardo Trevisani has expressed doubts about Kelly’s potential impact, questioning whether he will be a regular starter for Juventus. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said: “Kelly doesn’t seem to me to be a potential starter for Juventus, at least not for the team you imagine. Numerically, it was necessary to strengthen a department that had become lacking. I’m not sure how many games Kelly will play, because if a player with his characteristics is needed, Gatti will be used in his place.”

While Kelly has the potential to be an important signing, his success at Juventus will depend on how well he adapts to Italian football and takes advantage of the opportunities given to him. He has a significant challenge ahead, but with the right performances, he could establish himself as a valuable asset for the Bianconeri.