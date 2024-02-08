Inter Milan enjoyed a huge boost in the race to win the Serie A title at the end of this season when they defeated Juventus in their last game.

The Nerazzurri have been praying for a chance to go clear of Juve and are now four points clear with a game in hand on the Bianconeri.

This is not the position Juve wants to be in and it means Inter must falter for them to get back in the title race.

It is not an easy task, and journalist Alberto Polverosi believes there is no way back for the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Roma and Atalanta have something more than the others in the race for fourth place, even if Napoli will try until the end. Nowadays, together with salvation, it is the only open fight in our championship, especially after Inter’s victory against Juventus, who will struggle to get back into the fight for the Scudetto. Atalanta is in full swing despite Lookman’s absence and this says a lot. Roma are also doing well and almost seem to have freed themselves from Mourinho’s burden.”

Juve FC Says

No one expected us to be this competitive at the start of the season, and we have performed much better than their expectations.

It means we are capable of mounting a comeback and have to focus on ourselves and do the best we can in the next few weeks.