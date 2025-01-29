Juventus appointed Thiago Motta as their manager during the summer, fully aware of the risks involved in such a decision. The former midfielder had never managed a top club before and lacked any major trophies in his managerial career. Despite these concerns, Juventus chose to take a significant gamble, believing that Motta’s potential and long-term vision would eventually pay off. To demonstrate their confidence, the club handed him a long-term contract, signalling their commitment to his project.

During the summer transfer window, Juventus bolstered their squad by bringing in several new players, many of whom are recognised as top talents in European football. These additions were expected to improve the team significantly and help Juventus compete at a higher level. However, the results so far have not met expectations. The Old Lady has struggled to demonstrate significant improvement, leaving fans and analysts questioning the effectiveness of the changes made.

In the current transfer window, Juventus have continued to strengthen their squad by adding more players. With these reinforcements, the pressure is mounting on Motta to deliver tangible progress by the end of the season. While results on the pitch remain inconsistent, the club’s hierarchy appears to be taking a patient approach to Motta’s tenure.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Journalist Stefano Salandin has addressed Juventus’ stance on Motta’s future, emphasising that the club is committed to giving him sufficient time to implement his ideas. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Salandin explained:

“The official position of the club is that the Italian-Brazilian coach will not risk it even if he does not qualify for the next Champions League. This is because the project is three years and at least another season will be granted to him, we must stick to this. Then obviously we need to see if and how the situation will change. Basically, we do not want to repeat the same mistakes made with Sarri and Pirlo.”

While Motta has shown glimpses of his potential, his success as Juventus manager will require patience and significant time. Fans must prepare for a potentially lengthy rebuilding process, as the club works to establish a more sustainable and effective structure. Juventus’ willingness to avoid making hasty decisions could prove crucial in ensuring long-term success.