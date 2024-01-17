Juventus manager Max Allegri has emphasised that the team’s primary goal for this season is to secure a place in the Serie A top four. Despite having a better season than many anticipated, with a strong challenge against Inter Milan for the league title, Allegri remains focused on the realistic target of a top-four finish.

The Bianconeri have exceeded expectations with their impressive form, positioning themselves as one of the top two sides in the league. Their consistent performance has contributed to preventing Inter Milan from being considered the clear favourites for the title.

While Juventus will continue to work hard to secure a top-four finish, Allegri acknowledges that winning the league would be a rewarding outcome for their persistent efforts.

Speaking about Allegri’s continued submission about his team’s goal for the term, journalist Stefano De Grandis said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri is right, she can afford not to be haunted by the Scudetto, because she didn’t start with that idea, then she’ll try but it’s good to count on the future.

“Don’t they have a champion? Usually the team that wins the Scudetto has a leading player, that is a Pirlo and Inter has Calhanoglu while Juventus does not have a lighthouse in midfield but has a player like Locatelli who is useful but is not exactly a director who dictates the timing of the game while usually the great teams that win the scudetto have it, then it’s true that Juventus has excellent players like Rabiot, Szczesny.”

Juve FC Says

We have done well this term, but we do not have to put the boys under unnecessary pressure.

We must stay focused on winning one game at a time which will guarantee a return to the Champions League.