This week’s sacking marked the second time Max Allegri was asked to leave Juventus as its manager, despite having at least a year left on his contract.

The first time was in 2019 when he had just won his fifth consecutive league title. The club later regretted this decision as they struggled to find a manager of his calibre in the two seasons following his departure.

This led to Allegri’s return in 2021, but things did not improve, and he left less ceremoniously this week than he did in 2019.

Allegri’s second spell was challenging. He had to adapt his team to play with the players available and dealt with several off-field issues.

In his second tenure, Allegri won just one trophy in three years and was ultimately dismissed for disciplinary reasons.

Juventus is now searching for a new manager, and journalist Maurizio Compagnoni has pointed out the differences between Allegri’s two departures.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Compared to the farewell in 2019 there are two substantial differences: the first is that it was another management, the one that would then choose Allegri again, a trust that the current management has never shown, in particular in the person of Giuntoli, the second is that that time the relationship with the coach who came from 5 consecutive championships and who came from 5 Champions League finals ended, compared to the only Italian Cup he had just won.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri probably should never have returned to Juve and will now regret not taking the chance to move to Real Madrid instead.