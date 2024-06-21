Juventus is closing in on a swap deal to sign Douglas Luiz, with two youngsters plus 20 million euros going the other way.

Juve has had Luiz on its shopping list for several seasons, but it stepped up its interest in his signature this month as a special request from Thiago Motta.

He wants the Brazilian to lead his midfield starting next term, and Juve is willing to make that happen.

This is not the first time Juve has been involved in a swap deal to sign players, and the last time they did it, it did not end well.

The Bianconeri swapped Arthur Melo for Miralem Pjanic with Barcelona, and both players struggled. Arthur has not even played for the Bianconeri in the last two seasons.

It was a financial transaction that benefitted both clubs’ balance sheets, but Riccardo Meloni insists Juventus’ decision to send Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea plus cash to Villa for Luiz is different.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Arthur-Pjanic operation continues to be mistakenly associated with the Douglas Luiz operation. The rationale behind the operation with Barcelona was purely economic, while the reasons that brought Juve to Douglas Luiz are purely technical. With Arthur-Pjanic yes an exchange was built around budgetary needs, while with Douglas Luiz an operation was built around a pitch need: Thiago Motta strongly wanted the Brazilian to build the midfield around him.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been a major flop since that move and we probably should have just kep Pjanic, but Luiz will not follow their lead.