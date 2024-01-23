Juventus, having been excluded from European competitions, commenced the current season to secure a top-four finish in Serie A. The club didn’t make significant signings during the summer transfer window but instead focused on offloading players to achieve squad balance. In addition, several youngsters were promoted to the first team.

Despite not making major reinforcements, Juventus has exceeded expectations this season, and there is a possibility of finishing the campaign as league winners. The team’s success has prompted a shift in perspective, and there is a growing belief within the club that they could contend for the title.

While Juventus remains focused on taking the season one game at a time, journalist Alessandro Vocalelli suggests that there has been a gradual acknowledgement within the team that winning the league is a realistic possibility. This positive momentum could contribute to Juventus potentially overachieving their initial top-four target and competing for the Serie A title.

Vocalelli said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The impression is that the Juventus environment has become increasingly convinced that it can really fight for the Scudetto, definitively infecting its driver. Allegri has often played on the counterattack with words – much more than on the pitch, where he instead sought that balance which is the basis of any performance – but in his heart he has long since become convinced that this Juve has many cards to play. But Juve, also from Lecce, has drawn very positive sensations.”

Juve FC Says

We are now in the title race, and in the coming weeks, we will have to defend our position at the top of the league standings if we want to win the league.