Allianz Stadium
Club News

Journalist explains how Juventus could get a small penalty from the Prisma investigation

February 18, 2023 - 4:00 pm

Juventus has been deducted 15 points as a punishment for using capital gains, but more problems could be coming for the black and whites because they are also the subject of a Prisma investigation.

This means they could lose more points or even be relegated from the Italian top flight.

The prospect of that happening is tough for the Bianconeri fans to take and now a journalist has explained how the club could make the judges give them a lenient punishment.

Graziano Campi said via Calciomercato.it:

“Juve is ready to admit that it made a mistake in good faith in the accounting records, which does not mean willful admission of guilt.

“They can get away with a fine and a maximum of 1 or 2 penalty points.”

Juve FC Says

The Prisma investigation is scaring Juventus fans and it should, considering how the Bianconeri have already suffered in the past from some punishments.

However, if the club has done nothing wrong, then fans shouldn’t be worried; that is what the leaders have told us.

Instead of fearing for the worst with the Prisma case, we should be confident that the 15-point deduction would even be overturned.

The case also seems to affect our players on the pitch and they must get over it and focus on their job.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Beppe Marotta

Giovanni Galeone says Allegri needs Marotta to support him at Juventus

February 18, 2023
rabiot

Newcastle is pushing to add Juventus midfielder to their squad

February 18, 2023
Claudio Marchisio

Marchisio reveals the turning point of his playing career

February 18, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.