Juventus boasts talented players across every area of the pitch, but it’s their defenders who have emerged as the lynchpins of their success this season.

Under Max Allegri’s guidance, the Bianconeri have encountered struggles with consistency, resulting in a scarcity of victories over the past two months.

Despite having formidable attackers such as Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa in their ranks, Juventus has faced challenges in finding the back of the net in several matches.

However, they’ve managed to secure wins even when their forwards have faltered, thanks to the contributions of their defenders.

Indeed, Juventus possesses defenders with a knack for scoring crucial goals, often coming to the team’s rescue when needed most.

Sky Sports’ Giovanni Guardalà has acknowledged the significant role played by players like Federico Gatti in helping Juventus maintain their current position in the league table.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Gatti’s goal against Fiorentina gave Juve 3 important points. The victory had been missing since 25 February, 3-2 against Frosinone with Rugani’s goal almost at the end of time. The goals from the defenders were decisive in building a good part of the standings.”

Juve FC Says

Every member of our team must be ready to contribute to us winning games, and our defenders have done well in that regard so far.