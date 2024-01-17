Juventus has emerged as the primary challenger to Inter Milan in Serie A this season, despite lacking the quality of Inter’s midfield. Inter Milan is widely regarded as the strongest club in Serie A this season and is anticipated to clinch the championship at the end of the campaign.

While Inter is meeting expectations, Juventus has provided stiff competition, even with a team that is not considered as strong. One notable area where Juventus lacks quality is in their midfield, especially after losing Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba for the remainder of the season.

However, Max Allegri has effectively managed the team, ensuring consistent performances despite these midfield shortcomings. Journalist Alessandro Barbano has provided insights into how Juventus compensates for their perceived weaker midfield quality.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve has grown and from an unfinished team finally appears to be a complete team. He certainly doesn’t have the midfield of Inter, but he makes up for the lack of quality with reason and prudence. Allegri has instilled scientific thoughtfulness in his patrol, which has the effect of dosing energy and reducing waste.”

Juve FC Says

We have a very experienced manager who has won the league before now and knows how to make the most of what he has at his disposal.