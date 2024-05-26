The just-concluded campaign was truly a season of two halves for Juventus, as the Bianconeri proved too unpredictable to win the league.

In the first half, Max Allegri’s side showed they were prepared to make the most of their lack of European football and win as many games as possible.

This raised hopes that they could win the league, and their fans were dreaming of that happening for the first time since 2020.

However, in the second half of the season, they went through a tough period and failed to make a recovery.

They won the Coppa Italia, but the season promised much more than that at the beginning.

Juve has since sacked Allegri and a new era is to begin at the club this summer, but journalist Giuseppe Falci looked back at their performance and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A season ends that could be divided into two: excellent first part, second relegation. Yet there was a trophy. A final thank you to Max Allegri. Now we look to the future, to the team of the future, to the coach who will come. Come on @juventus #finoallafine”.

Juve FC Says

This season promised so much at the beginning and it left us wondering what could have been at the end.

Next term is another chance for us to perform better and hopefully, our players will do just that.