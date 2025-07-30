Juventus have made some strides in the current transfer window, but there remains a widespread feeling that the club’s work is far from complete.

The summer began with internal restructuring, including the dismissal of Cristiano Giuntoli from his role as sporting director. The Bianconeri have since clarified the future of head coach Igor Tudor and implemented changes at the board level.

Playing Squad Yet to Be Fully Addressed

While Juventus have taken decisive action behind the scenes, their activity on the pitch has not matched those efforts. Many supporters and analysts expected more in terms of squad strengthening by this point in the window.

There is still time for improvements, and Igor Tudor will be eager to see clarity regarding the futures of several players currently in the squad. Uncertainty continues to loom over the Allianz Stadium, and it is imperative that the club address these issues swiftly before the window shuts.

Juventus Still Short of Reinforcements

Commenting on the situation, Tuttomercatoweb quotes Paolo Paganini, who has closely followed the club’s summer developments. He said:

“Juve most likely needed another transfer market man, regardless of the mistakes of previous management. Comolli finds himself in a situation he’s not used to and is facing many difficulties. When you see Douglas Luiz not showing up for training camp, which is shocking when you’re at Juve, you have Weah’s agents attacking you, the Vlahovic situation… it’s difficult. In my opinion, Juve needs three or four key players.”

Juventus still possess a solid core, but it is increasingly clear that further reinforcements are needed if the club are to mount a serious challenge on all fronts this season.