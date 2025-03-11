Journalist Fabio Ravezzani has pointed the finger at Thiago Motta for Juventus’ struggles this season, suggesting that several key decisions made by the manager have negatively impacted the team’s chances of success. At the start of the season, Juventus was in contention to win four trophies, with the club considered one of the favourites for their domestic competitions. The Bianconeri made significant investments in their squad at the end of last season, reinforcing the team to give Motta every opportunity to succeed. The aim was clear: with a stronger squad, Motta would have no excuses if the team failed to perform.

However, despite the backing from the club and new additions to the squad in January, Juventus has continued to underperform. Ravezzani has now revealed the impact of Motta’s decisions on the team’s struggles. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “The approach to the group in a big club is the priority. Before tactics. Motta entered Juve with arrogance. He removed roles, changed captains, and eliminated winning players. Result: a team without references and without a soul. Juve is not Spezia.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to Ravezzani, Motta’s approach has disrupted the balance of the team, with his decision to change established roles, alter captaincy, and dismiss experienced, successful players undermining the team’s unity. This has left the squad without clear leadership or a strong identity, something essential for a club of Juventus’s stature. Ravezzani’s criticism reflects the belief that the manager’s arrogance in implementing these changes has cost the team their cohesion and soul.

Motta’s bold decisions have clearly had a negative impact, and Ravezzani holds him responsible for the struggles Juventus are now facing. While the club’s heavy investment in the squad was designed to set Motta up for success, his management style has been questioned, and the results speak for themselves. Juventus now finds itself in a difficult position, with Motta needing to take accountability for the way things have unfolded at the Allianz Stadium. The club will be hoping for a change in fortune, but Motta’s decisions will be under close scrutiny moving forward.