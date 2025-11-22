Juventus is widely expected to strengthen its squad during the January transfer window, as the Bianconeri are still considered short of the overall quality required to achieve their main objectives. With a new manager guiding the team, there is an understanding that he may struggle to deliver the desired results if he is not provided with players suited to his preferred system. As the window approaches, Luciano Spalletti will almost certainly have identified the profiles he believes are essential for immediate improvement.

Strategic Need for Reinforcement

Juve has continued to support their managers with new additions in recent months, and there is little indication that this policy will change. The club maintains its position as one of Europe’s leading teams, and sustaining such a reputation demands careful planning and consistent investment. If the leadership fails to back the coach, it would undermine their ability to expect enhanced performances when they are required later in the campaign. Consequently, the club is working with determination to ensure the squad remains competitive, balanced and capable of responding effectively to tactical demands.

Focus on Midfield Profiles

This intention has been highlighted through new insight into Juventus’ plans for the upcoming window. Journalist Niccolò Ceccarini has outlined the club’s priorities and provided a clearer picture of the direction being considered. As cited by Tuttojuve, he explained, “Just over a month until the transfer window opens, Juventus wants to tighten its focus on the midfielder. In recent months, Comolli and Modesto have analysed various profiles to strengthen the midfield. The ideas are for the present but also for the future. In January, the goal would be to bring in a player who can be ready immediately. The latest possibility concerns Brozovic, whom Spalletti already had during his time at Inter.”

His comments suggest that Juventus are aiming for a midfielder who can contribute straight away rather than relying solely on longer-term options. The mention of Brozovic indicates that familiarity with Spalletti’s methods may be considered an advantage as Juventus continue to build a squad capable of meeting their ambitions.