Juventus is having a busy summer transfer window as the Bianconeri work hard to improve their squad ahead of next season.

Top players from Europe and Serie A have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and Juve has already made three good signings.

More signings are expected, most notably Teun Koopmeiners, but Juve may have to sell some players first.

The arrival of Thiago Motta means several players on the Bianconeri squad are no longer important.

The new manager will be allowed to design a squad that can help him achieve success, which means some prominent members of Max Allegri’s team will have to leave.

However, offloading players is not easy, especially because Juve has not been in their best form in the last few seasons.

Paolo De Paola has now spoken about their summer, and he believes offloading older players for new and better ones could be the big issue for the Old Lady this summer.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now Juventus’ problem is still to clear out an old squad and build a new one that does not have the shortcomings of the past”.

Juve FC Says

We have several players who are not currently in our plans under the new manager, and we expect them to leave this summer, but it will be interesting to see if all of them will get new homes.