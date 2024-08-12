Thiago Motta has made a promising start to his tenure as Juventus manager, as evidenced by his summer signings.

The Bianconeri have now completed their pre-season matches and are eagerly anticipating the new campaign.

The team, dressed in black and white, boasts some of the best players in the league and is looking forward to a strong start to the season.

Motta understands the challenge ahead is tough, but he has excelled in the past when expectations were low, and he has the confidence to replicate that success at Juve.

The Bianconeri expect his team to perform better than Max Allegri’s, at the very least, but the situation has not been entirely positive so far.

They lost their final pre-season match to Atlético Madrid, and not all players appear to have fully embraced Motta’s style of play.

Journalist Guido Vaciago has now previewed his tenure so far and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus is, in fact, a team that shares Thiago Motta’s project, but has not yet metabolized it.

“Juventus is a team that is missing at least three important players (Koopmeiners and two wingers, but perhaps also that central defender who should have been Todibo) and, due to the strange agenda of the transfer market, it will only be able to have them close to the start of the championship, if not even later.

“Given these circumstances, Juventus is where it should be and is what it should be: a team that is at least three/four weeks away from becoming a technical and tactical creature of Motta.”

Juve FC Says

We have not started competitive football, so we should not judge the team now because we expect things to improve.