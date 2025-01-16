MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jules Kounde during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus has emerged as the winners in the race to sign Randal Kolo Muani, with the French forward set to finalise his move. Muani, who showcased his brilliance at Eintracht Frankfurt, struggled to replicate that form at Paris Saint-Germain, prompting the Ligue 1 club to facilitate his departure.

Juventus outmanoeuvred several clubs vying for Muani’s signature, recognising the 2022 World Cup finalist as a quality addition to their squad. For much of the first half of the season, the Bianconeri heavily relied on Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line, as Arkadiusz Milik remained sidelined due to injury. The Polish striker’s prolonged absence has left Juve short of options up front, forcing them to address their attacking deficiencies in the January transfer window.

Kolo Muani joins Juventus on a six-month loan deal, providing the club with valuable reinforcement in attack. The key question now is how manager Thiago Motta will integrate the versatile forward into his tactical setup.

It remains uncertain whether Muani will be deployed as a direct replacement for Vlahovic or if the pair will form a partnership upfront. Michele Tossani, an Italian football analyst, has weighed in on the potential strategies Juve might adopt to utilise Muani effectively.

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Tossani explained: “It’s likely that the new arrival will take Vlahovic’s place or in any case, they will compete for a place unless Motta decides to present an attack with two real strikers, two centre-backs. Muani at Eintracht showed that he knows how to play with teammates. He played as a centre-forward but had two attacking midfielders in support, and it was the best season of his career. He can play with Vlahovic alongside him if the coach decides to try this new solution.”

Juventus will hope to see Muani rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most exciting forwards during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt. His ability to play as a traditional striker or link up with teammates in a two-striker system gives the Bianconeri flexibility and depth in attack.

If Juventus can get the best out of Muani, they will gain a dynamic talent capable of making a significant impact in their pursuit of success this season.