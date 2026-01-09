Paolo Paganini has offered insight into Luciano Spalletti’s approach to the January transfer window, which has now opened and provides an opportunity for the Juventus manager to fine-tune his squad. Coaches appointed after the summer window often rely on January to adjust their teams, and Spalletti is no exception as he continues to shape his group according to his ideas.

Spalletti is finding solutions within the squad

Spalletti is expected to receive backing from the Juventus hierarchy, yet recent weeks have shown that many of the players he inherited have adapted well to his demands. As familiarity with his methods has increased, performances have improved across the team, reducing the urgency for wholesale changes during this window.

One notable example is Jonathan David. The Canadian forward was widely expected to leave the Allianz Stadium this month, but his recent upturn in form has altered that view. He is now considered one of the standout performers in the squad, and his contributions have eased concerns in attack. As a result, Juventus no longer see the signing of a new striker as a priority, a situation that seemed unlikely only a few weeks ago.

This internal development has allowed the club to be more selective in the market. Rather than adding numbers, the focus is on quality and on ensuring that any arrival would clearly improve the current group. Juventus remain cautious, aware that January is often a difficult period in which to secure players capable of making an immediate impact.

Luciano Spalletti on the sidelines (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Targeted reinforcements are still considered

While the striker position is no longer a concern, Juventus are still evaluating other areas of the squad. Paganini has highlighted that certain technical gaps remain and that the club is assessing how best to address them without compromising long-term planning.

Speaking as cited by Tuttojuve, Paganini said, “He’s developing his players, but Juve still have some technical gaps, such as the right-back and the playmaker. The problem is the player who thinks. They’re looking for something there. It’s unlikely, however, that players with personality will move in January. Some names that aren’t top-tier have emerged; from what I understand, Luciano prefers investing in Chiesa rather than a random name in that position.”

His comments underline Juventus’ cautious stance. The emphasis remains on patience, internal growth and making only those moves that align fully with Spalletti’s vision.