The Celtic star has attracted interest from several top clubs. Interestingly, Atalanta sees him as a potential replacement for Koopmeiners, assuming Juventus follows through in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

However, Juventus might shift their focus to the Danish international if he proves to be more affordable than Koopmeiners.

Thiago Motta would likely approve of such a move, especially if securing Koopmeiners becomes challenging.

Koopmeiners remains Juventus’ primary target, and they are expected to make efforts to sign him before the transfer window closes.

However, Juventus may consider a move for O’Riley only if they fail to secure Koopmeiners. Journalist Francesco Di Giovambattista has provided insights into the differences between the two players.