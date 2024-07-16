Matt O’Riley is the latest midfielder Juventus is targeting as they face difficulties in signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

The Celtic star has attracted interest from several top clubs. Interestingly, Atalanta sees him as a potential replacement for Koopmeiners, assuming Juventus follows through in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

However, Juventus might shift their focus to the Danish international if he proves to be more affordable than Koopmeiners.

Thiago Motta would likely approve of such a move, especially if securing Koopmeiners becomes challenging.

Koopmeiners remains Juventus’ primary target, and they are expected to make efforts to sign him before the transfer window closes.

However, Juventus may consider a move for O’Riley only if they fail to secure Koopmeiners. Journalist Francesco Di Giovambattista has provided insights into the differences between the two players.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“O’Riley is an insertion midfielder. He’s one of those who dives into the area. He’s scored a lot of goals this year. He participates very little in the maneuver, but compared to Koopmeiners who stays inside the game, O’Riley is someone who maybe gets the ball in the last 30 meters. And he’s only a 2000.”

Juve FC Says

If Koopmeiners is too expensive, then we have to quickly move for O’Riley and ensure we bolster our midfield with one more player.