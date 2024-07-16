Matt O’Riley is the latest midfielder Juventus is targeting as they face difficulties in signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“O’Riley is an insertion midfielder. He’s one of those who dives into the area. He’s scored a lot of goals this year. He participates very little in the maneuver, but compared to Koopmeiners who stays inside the game, O’Riley is someone who maybe gets the ball in the last 30 meters. And he’s only a 2000.”
If Koopmeiners is too expensive, then we have to quickly move for O’Riley and ensure we bolster our midfield with one more player.
