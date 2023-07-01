Journalist explains the risk involved with Giuntoli moving to Juventus

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has shared his perspective on Juventus’ decision to appoint Cristiano Giuntoli as their new sporting director.

Zazzaroni acknowledges that Giuntoli’s departure from Napoli comes after a remarkable tenure at the club, during which he played a pivotal role in securing their first league title in 30 years. This achievement was largely attributed to his astute signings and his ability to appoint a capable manager.

While the opportunity to join Juventus was undoubtedly enticing for Giuntoli, Zazzaroni points out that the position comes with its own set of challenges and potential risks. It is important to recognise the complexities involved in such a role within the football industry.

As with any high-profile move in football, there are inherent risks and uncertainties that accompany the job. Zazzaroni’s remarks highlight the need for Giuntoli to navigate these challenges effectively as he takes on the task of transforming Juventus during his anticipated 5-year tenure.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli’s task, who for several reasons has chosen to leave Napoli after eight important seasons and the historic league title, carries high risks.

“Resources are limited, and Allegri, at least initially, is disliked by a large part of the fanbase and the media, who have been calling for his head for months without providing credible alternatives.

“Spalletti, the only realistically convincing option, is not feasible as he is on a sabbatical year, while the other names thrown around just for the sake of adding something would, at the moment, be inferior to Max.”

Giuntoli knows very well that he is undertaking a huge task by moving to a club like Juventus at this time.

The club is recovering from a very turbulent time and needs to be managed by someone who knows what it means to nurture a sleeping giant back to greatness and Giuntoli seems to know this.