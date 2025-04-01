Juventus and Dušan Vlahović have been engaged in contract extension talks for a considerable period, but no agreement has been reached. The Serbian striker remains one of the most crucial players at the Allianz Stadium, yet his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Bianconeri are eager to avoid a repeat of the Federico Chiesa situation, which saw them sell the winger at a reduced price due to contractual complications. To prevent a similar scenario, Juventus have put forward a renewal offer to Vlahović, but it comes with a significant condition—he must agree to a reduced salary.

The striker is set to earn €12 million net per season next term, a figure that Juventus now consider unsustainable given their financial position. As a result, they are pushing for a salary cut as part of the new contract negotiations. However, Vlahović’s representatives are not in favour of this proposal, creating a stand-off that could result in the club and player parting ways in the summer.

With speculation surrounding Vlahović’s future, football journalist Franco Leonetti has weighed in on the matter, providing insight into the ongoing situation. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“It’s unlikely that anything will change in these months. I understand that Vlahović’s entourage hasn’t taken this request for a spread and reduction of his salary very well. I think it’s complicated, but unusual things can happen in football. I’m thinking of Rabiot—two years ago, he was a free agent and then signed for another year with the Bianconeri. Tudor is definitely banking on the Serbian. From here to say that he can renew, I see it as difficult.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Leonetti’s comments highlight the uncertainty surrounding Vlahović’s future at Juventus. While the club remain keen to retain him, the financial constraints and the player’s reluctance to accept a pay cut make negotiations difficult. The possibility of a last-minute agreement cannot be ruled out, but at this stage, a renewal seems increasingly unlikely.

If Juventus fail to extend Vlahović’s contract, they will be left with little choice but to sell him this summer. Allowing him to enter the final year of his deal without a renewal would significantly weaken their negotiating position, potentially forcing them to accept a lower transfer fee than they would ideally want.