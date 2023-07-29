Cristiano Giuntoli is widely regarded as one of the best football executives in Italy, and Juventus was well aware of his exceptional qualities when they made a move to bring him on board.

Having observed Giuntoli’s impressive work in developing Napoli into one of the top clubs in the country, Juventus acted swiftly to secure his services during this transfer window.

With Giuntoli at the helm, Juventus is gearing up to reap the rewards of this decision as he leads the club into a new era of efficiency and success.

From the outset, Giuntoli’s early decisions reflect his determination to eliminate complacency and drive the club towards continued improvement.

Juventus is affording Giuntoli the freedom to execute his plans, and Alessandra Bacchetta, an insider, has shared insights into what fans can expect him to bring to the club.

The journalist said via Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli has the ability to make the environment more cohesive by adopting a management system that allows for unity of purpose between club and team. He is the one who decides but the concept is that the others work for him and with him for the good of Juventus, this is not a trivial matter”.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli comes to Turin with a big reputation and we expect him to deliver for the club this season.

He knows how big the job is and now is not the time to judge his current decisions.

With time, we expect to see the benefit of going all out to ensure he joins us one year before his deal expires at Napoli.