There have been a number of noticeable changes at Juventus since Igor Tudor took over managerial duties, and these adjustments appear to be having a positive impact on the team’s performances.

The Bianconeri made the decision to dismiss Thiago Motta after a run of unsatisfactory results failed to meet the club’s expectations. Since Tudor’s appointment as his replacement, Juventus have experienced an upturn in form, which has renewed optimism among supporters and within the club’s leadership.

The hope within the club is that this positive momentum will continue through to the end of the campaign, allowing Juventus to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, a key objective for a club of its stature. Given the talent within their ranks, featuring some of the most highly regarded players in European football, Juventus required a manager capable of implementing effective tactical changes and reinvigorating the squad. Tudor, based on early indications, seems to be fulfilling that role.

The changes introduced under his tenure have already become evident in the team’s overall style of play and approach on the pitch. Football journalist Gianfranco Teotino has highlighted these developments, praising the shift in tactical philosophy.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Teotino stated:

“Since Tudor’s arrival, the way of playing has changed. The team plays more vertically, there is more energy on the pitch and less time is wasted in preparatory dribbling.”

This assessment reflects the broader consensus that Tudor has brought a more direct, energetic style to the team, moving away from the slower, possession-based tactics previously employed. The focus on verticality and urgency in build-up play has contributed to a more dynamic and purposeful brand of football.

Despite being aware that his appointment may only be temporary, Tudor has approached the role with focus and determination. His ability to make meaningful changes in a short span of time is being viewed as a commendable achievement, and he is earning the trust of both players and supporters alike.

If Juventus can maintain their current form, Tudor may yet exceed expectations during his brief tenure and position the club strongly for the future.