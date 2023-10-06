Juventus is currently in a transitional phase as they aim to reclaim the title of Italian champions. Over the past two seasons, the club has faced a trophy drought and encountered difficulties, including being barred from participating in European competitions last summer.

Under the leadership of Max Allegri, there are high expectations for Juventus in the current campaign, with some fans hoping to see the team clinch the Italian top-flight title. The presence of top-quality players in both the defensive and attacking departments gives fans reason to dream of a championship victory.

However, there is a notable gap in the midfield department where Juventus appears to lack the required quality. This deficiency could potentially hinder their chances of success in the ongoing campaign. Journalist Sandro Sabatini has pointed out this shortfall, emphasising that Juventus may struggle to compete with their rivals due to the absence of a specific type of player in their midfield ranks.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Juventus squad is good but has something less in midfield if I see, for example, the Inter department with Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. This midfield would be complete with the Pogba of the good times playing the Bellingham of Real Madrid.”

Juve FC Says

No team is 100 per cent perfect, but we have the quality to make the leap and become a top-four side when this term ends and that would be a good achievement.