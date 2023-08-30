Juventus is working hard to get it right at the end of this campaign and the Bianconeri want to ensure they end the term with a trophy.

Max Allegri got few new players in this transfer window, but the club did its best to ensure that they are one of the strongest sides in the league at the moment.

Juve is preparing to end the transfer window with no other new signing and it will not be the ideal summer for them.

They have some top players in their ranks and just need to show they have what it takes to deliver, but journalist Xavier Jacobelli says their midfield is not good enough and Allegri does not have time.

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

There are three men who can make the team turn around. Locatelli, however, is struggling to return to European level, Rabiot is not yet 100% fit. Then there’s Cambiaso, who went from praise to downgrading after the match against Bologna. The real purchase Allegri is missing cannot be found on the market, it’s called time, which is essential to build a functioning median.”

Juve FC Says

This has not been the best of summers for us, but we have the squad to get the job done and we expect the team to still do well during the campaign.

The boys know how much the fans want them to be at their best and we will see if they are ready to deliver soon.