Juventus will enter a new era when they face Genoa this weekend, and the Bianconeri will need to secure a victory to kickstart Igor Tudor’s tenure. Given that even the underperforming Thiago Motta managed to win his first Serie A match, Tudor will have little room for excuses when it comes to delivering a positive result.

The men in black and white will be determined to avoid any surprises against Genoa, particularly after their recent disappointing performances in their last two matches. The upcoming game against Genoa will be a crucial test for Tudor, who will need to use the few remaining matches to instil his tactical system into the squad.

Tudor’s managerial approach differs significantly from that of his predecessor, and while it would be wise not to make too many changes to the set-up at the Allianz Stadium immediately, the new manager will likely introduce key tactical differences. One of the most notable changes will be in the formation and style of play, which Tudor aims to implement right away.

The players will need to quickly adapt to the new methods, and Giovanni Guardalà has provided some insight into what we can expect from Tudor’s approach. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Guardalà explained:

“From today, Tudor will have all the internationals available with the first tactical tests of Tudor’s team, with his reference game system. The basis will be a three-man defense with great intensity in the man-to-man approach. Certainly an important phase begins with Tudor who will try to shake up an environment depressed by the disappointing season.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

This shift in tactical approach marks a clear departure from the previous setup under Motta. The introduction of a three-man defence and a more intense, man-to-man marking style will require Juventus players to adapt quickly. Tudor’s focus will be on creating a high-intensity, organised structure that can provide results on the field, especially after a season that has left many feeling disillusioned.

Tudor’s immediate challenge is to get the players accustomed to this new system as swiftly as possible. If he fails to do so, he may struggle to achieve the results necessary to turn Juventus’ season around. Time is of the essence for the new manager, and securing a win against Genoa is the first step towards establishing his authority at the club.