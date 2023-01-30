vlahovic
Journalist explains which team Juventus should be afraid of in the race for Vlahovic

January 30, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Juventus risks not playing in the Champions League next season and that is music to the ears of clubs targeting their players.

The Bianconeri has some of the finest names around on their books now and will be desperate to keep them at the Allianz Stadium.

However, one man they will struggle to keep without European football is Dusan Vlahovic, as the striker continues to be circled by some of the top sides on the continent.

Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly have an interest in his signature, but journalist Nicola Gallo believes it is the Gunner Juve should be more afraid of.

He said via Calciomercato.it:

“Vlahovic at Barcelona? I think it is a less attractive destination but in my opinion the team to fear is Arsenal. Between Vlahovic and Pogba, I would have more doubts about the permanence of Vlahovic that on that of the French, in the event that the Juve should remain outside the Cups.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of the best strikers in the world and he deserves to keep playing in the Champions League.

If Juve misses out on that competition, the striker could ask to leave the club for good.

However, we must keep the core of our group together if we want to compete for the league title and other competitions next season.

    Reply martinn January 30, 2023 at 10:05 pm

    he deserves to have a future and a career, that is only possible as far away from dinosaur allegri as possible. if that changes there might be a chance to stay in actually nurturing the career of his superb talent, as Italiano did and a positive coach who knows what they are doing could do that.

