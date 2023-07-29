Journalist Alberto Polverosi has reacted to UEFA’s ban on Juventus and claimed it could be something positive for the club.

After taking as much time as they wanted, UEFA has delivered a verdict on their investigation into the Bianconeri capital gains activities and banned them from Europe this season.

This means Juve will now focus on just the domestic competition, which is a setback to a top club like the Bianconeri.

The Black and Whites are working hard to ensure a good season and now have one less competition to worry about.

Their fans would be unhappy that their team will not be in Europe, but Polverosi explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve out, Fiorentina in. UEFA has decided so, as widely expected, and in the end (fines aside) it benefits both.

“Truth be told, is positive for both clubs. Juventus will avoid playing in a competition as if it were the solution to sweep away the memories of the painful elimination from the Champions League last year and, furthermore, will have an advantage over Napoli, Lazio, Inter, Milan, Roma, Atalanta, and now Fiorentina, as they can solely concentrate on the league.”

Juve FC Says

It is undeniably tough that we will not be in Europe, but we do not want our club playing in the Conference League anyways.

Now that there is no European football to contend with, we can focus on achieving success in the domestic competitions and could probably win the league.