Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni believes that Juventus is in its current position largely due to the influence of Max Allegri. The Bianconeri currently hold the second position in the league table, setting the stage for a challenging fixture against Inter Milan.

Despite not making significant signings in the last transfer window and losing some key players, Juventus has had a strong start to the season. According to Zazzaroni, this success can be attributed to the coaching prowess of Max Allegri, who has managed to guide the team effectively despite challenges in squad depth.

As Juventus faces one of their toughest fixtures against Inter Milan, Allegri’s managerial skills will likely be crucial in maintaining their competitive edge in Serie A.

Zazzaroni praised the gaffer, insisting, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inzaghi has grown a lot since he arrived in Milan, he has a strong squad and knows how to manage it, while Juventus, in fact, did not make a transfer this summer, only taking Weah, if they are close to the top the credit goes exclusively to Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Allegri does not get enough credit for the terrific work he does for us, especially in the last two terms.

He inherited a huge mess at the club and managed to keep his players focused on playing and getting results.

He has also started this season with a squad that isn’t as equipped as Inter Milans, but his team is giving the Nerazzurri a run for their money.