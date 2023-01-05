Journalist explains why Allegri will like the win over Cremonese

Juventus earned a tough 1-0 victory against a stubborn Cremonese side to continue their fine record in the first game of every year.

Max Allegri’s men had been on break since November and some players were understandably rusty in the game.

However, some inspired substitution put Cremona under more pressure and the Bianconeri eventually got a late winner in the game.

It was almost a classic Allegri win as the Bianconeri defended well and looked for chances on the break.

Journalist Giovanni Guardalà has now discussed the game and said via Tuttojuve: “It is one of those victories that Allegri likes, it was a particularly balanced game and Allegri had evidently prepared it like this, hoping to decide on the changes. Then came a pinch of luck that certainly helped the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the most accomplished managers in Serie A now, so he knows how to win matches.

This victory shows the last six were not a fluke and Juve is really beginning to get into shape.

If they keep winning, they could catch Napoli at the top of the league table by the end of the season.

Hopefully, the players will maintain the winning run even when others return to fitness and start playing.