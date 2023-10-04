During the last transfer window, Juventus prioritised offloading surplus players rather than making significant new signings. They entered the season with confidence in their existing squad’s ability to secure victories and trophies.

However, a potential setback looms as Paul Pogba may face suspension for using prohibited substances in football. Pogba was expected to play a crucial role for the club this season, but his future with Juventus now appears uncertain.

Given their current lack of depth in midfield, journalist Paolo Rossi insists that Juventus must find a replacement for Pogba. The impending decision regarding his suspension has heightened anticipation among Juventus fans, as they eagerly await the club’s actions in the upcoming transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Unlike other years, where I thought the January transfer market was not very influential (it wasn’t even with the arrival of Vlahovic), this time I join the very large group of those who will anxiously wait for a new midfielder.”

Juve FC Says

We have to take advantage of the January transfer window to sign the players we need to strengthen the group for the second half of the campaign.

This will be very important because we must do well at that stage of the season to reach our goals.