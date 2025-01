The decision to move on from their captain comes despite the ongoing defensive injury crisis within the squad. Juventus had initially been prepared to retain Danilo to provide stability at the back, particularly as interest from Napoli and Saudi Arabian clubs grew. However, in a surprising turn, the Bianconeri have reportedly informed the defender that he is no longer part of their plans, even though they have yet to secure any defensive reinforcements.

The abruptness of this move has left many stunned, prompting speculation about Juventus’ reasoning. Fabrizio Biasin offered some insight into the club’s thinking, shedding light on their rationale for parting ways with the player. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Biasin stated: “Juve has done away with Danilo, and everyone has their own legitimate point of view on the matter. The fact is that the new Lady has no half-measures and no time to waste. If you are the captain and somehow you talk to another club (Napoli), then it is better to close without too many bows and bows.”

Biasin’s remarks suggest that Juventus’ decision is tied to Danilo’s apparent communication with Napoli, which may have breached the trust placed in him as captain. For a club looking to reestablish its authority and focus, such actions may have prompted a swift and definitive response from management.

Danilo now finds himself at a crossroads, with Napoli reportedly leading the race for his signature. While this situation has raised eyebrows, it appears Juventus is resolute in its decision, leaving the Brazilian with the opportunity to move on. Considering his options and the needs of both clubs, a resolution seems imminent.