Juventus begin their Champions League campaign today against Borussia Dortmund, and journalist Paolo Condò insists that a victory is essential for the Bianconeri. Although Borussia Dortmund are not a small club, Juventus face even tougher opponents later in the group stage, and failure to secure a win against the Germans could prove costly.

The Importance of a Strong Start

Juventus will face Real Madrid and Villarreal away in two of their upcoming matches, and Condò believes that if they fail to defeat Borussia Dortmund at home, their prospects in the group could be in jeopardy. He said via Tuttojuve, “Juventus, meanwhile, kick off tonight against Borussia Dortmund: a win is crucial, because then they’ll face Real Madrid and Villarreal away.” The statement highlights the importance of starting their European campaign on a positive note.

The Old Lady has made a strong start to the domestic season, with many players performing at a high level. This form gives Juventus the tools and confidence needed to overcome Borussia Dortmund. However, the German side is also performing well in their league, which means the match is unlikely to be straightforward. Securing a favourable result at home is therefore pivotal, not only for confidence but also for the strategic positioning within the league.

Juventus’ Approach to European Challenges

A poor start in Europe could put Juventus in a difficult position, and the players must understand the stakes involved. We need a good start in Europe, as we have had in the league, and our players should all understand this. No game is easy, but at the weekend, we saw that these boys will do all they can to win a match for us.

With determination and careful planning, Juventus have the potential to secure three points against Borussia Dortmund. The outcome of this match could set the tone for the rest of their European campaign, influencing confidence levels ahead of the more challenging away fixtures against Real Madrid and Villarreal.