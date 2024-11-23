Juventus faces a significant challenge this weekend as they take on AC Milan in Serie A, a fixture that could have major implications for both clubs. The Bianconeri remain unbeaten in the league so far, a record they are determined to protect. However, Milan, having already secured high-profile victories against Inter Milan and Real Madrid this season, will undoubtedly pose a serious threat.

For Juventus, securing a win against the Rossoneri is crucial. Depending on results elsewhere, a victory could narrow the gap at the top of the standings and further solidify their position as serious contenders for the Scudetto. On the other hand, Milan also faces immense pressure to avoid defeat, as a loss would weaken their bid for the title.

Italian journalist Luigi Garlando has emphasised the high stakes of the match, noting the psychological impact it could have on Juventus should they suffer their first league defeat of the season. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained:

“A defeat would hurt Juve less, but it would be the first in the championship and therefore it would have a psychological backlash in a young team that vibrates more than the experienced ones. In direct clashes, the Old Lady has not shone: grey 0-0 against Napoli and Roma, at San Siro against Inter they were on the brink of a historic collapse, before being saved by Yildiz (4-4). Thiago Motta is looking for a victory of personality to give further awareness to a team that is growing well.”

This match will be a litmus test for Juventus, particularly given their struggles in direct confrontations against top opponents this season. With AC Milan eager to assert their dominance and Juventus keen to maintain their unbeaten run, the encounter promises to be fiercely contested. To prevail, Juve’s players must rise to the occasion and deliver a commanding performance, as losing is simply not an option at this critical juncture.