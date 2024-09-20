Juventus and Napoli are rebuilding their squads this season and have started the campaign in fine form.

Typically, when a team is in transition, it struggles to achieve good results. However, both Juve and Napoli have looked much more comfortable at the start of this season.

Both clubs will be eager to maintain their strong start and give their fans something to cheer about.

Juve’s players are enjoying working with Thiago Motta and are beginning to grasp his system. As a result, the Bianconeri manager will expect them to deliver a strong performance against Napoli.

However, Napoli has also hit excellent form, and this match will be a test they are determined to pass with flying colors.

Journalist Enzo Bucchioni has previewed the game, explaining why Motta’s team is currently ahead of Conte’s.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Conte against Thiago Motta? They are two coaches at opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of how they interpret their profession. They have different systems and philosophies to achieve the same objective. It will be interesting to see where the construction of the Juve and Napoli teams is at. In my opinion, Thiago Motta is further ahead, Juventus completed his team first and had more fertile ground, which was eager to put years and years of non-football behind them. Conte has encountered different difficulties and had to solve too many problems from the start”.

We have had a good start to the season, and this game offers us a chance to continue doing so. We expect our players to be in their best form in the fixture.

