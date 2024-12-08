Juventus dropped points again in their 2-2 draw against Bologna yesterday, and it seems increasingly difficult for the men in black and white to get back into the Serie A title race. The team has been struggling to find consistency, and the manager, Thiago Motta, is still trying to instil his vision for the squad. Motta has a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, and he is working hard to ensure his players understand and adapt to his philosophy. While some players have adjusted well to his methods, it is clear that this is still not the Juventus that Motta envisioned when he took over. The squad remains a work in progress.

After their latest setback, Juventus’ manager is well aware that his team is underperforming. The draw against Bologna, coupled with ongoing inconsistency, underscores the club’s struggles. Despite Motta’s efforts, the team’s performances continue to fall short of expectations.

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni weighed in on the situation after the match, providing an honest assessment of Juventus’ current state. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Zazzaroni said, “Juve is far from Motta’s idea both because of the absences, a couple of which are important. It is a team that is often confused, with few defined starters and in short, it doesn’t have a soul yet. If I were asked to indicate Motta’s fixed points, I would answer Kalulu, Cambiaso (who left immediately due to injury), Koopmeiners, Conceição and Vlahovic, who at the moment has no replacements in his role. Too few after five months of work: watch out for the disappointed, the impatient, the disoriented.”

Building a successful team takes time, and it is clear that Motta needs more time to implement his ideas fully. Juventus’ current situation shows that, while the team has potential, it is still far from the finished product. The Bianconeri fans and the management will need to be patient as Motta continues the rebuild. The road to success is often long and difficult, but the hope is that, with time, Juventus can find their identity under the guidance of their determined coach.