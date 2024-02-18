Journalist Paolo De Paola believes he has seen enough of Max Allegri, and the Bianconeri manager is simply not good enough to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve was in good shape before this month, but in their last four matches, Juve has won none and could now finish the season outside the top two.

For months, Allegri won over many people who were impressed with the way the team performed under him despite the perceived limitations that it has.

However, as things began to unravel, Allegri lost a lot of support, and Paolo De Paola believes he should be replaced with Thiago Motta.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giuntoli found that Allegri (and rightly, as a responsible manager, defends him) did not choose him and we all remember how late he arrived at Juventus following the difficult separation from De Laurentiis.

“The manager surprised everyone a bit in January with the Alcaraz coup (for the high ransom of 49 million) who has already shown his talent in the few minutes (unfortunately) that Allegri used him.

“This team needs another guide to enhance what has, what has just arrived and what will arrive. Thiago Motta’s name appears to be the most suitable for a long-term project. We are all results-driven, but today, the result passes through the game, creating an inseparable and no longer divisive combination.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri, just like any manager, is judged by his most recent results, and they have not been good, so even he knows he deserves the criticism he is getting.

The gaffer has shown that he is experienced enough to get through a storm, and we expect him to survive this as well.