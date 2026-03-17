Jeremie Boga is making a strong case for a permanent move to Juventus following a series of impressive performances since arriving at the club on loan. The winger joined the Bianconeri from Nice during the most recent transfer window, and the agreement included a relatively modest option that would allow Juventus to secure his services permanently at the end of the season.

Since he arrived in Turin, Boga has delivered several influential displays that have helped strengthen the team’s attacking options. His recent form has decided his future appears increasingly straightforward for Juventus, as the club considers activating the clause to keep him beyond the current campaign.

However, discussion around the club’s attacking structure continues, particularly regarding the role of Dusan Vlahovic within the squad.

Debate Over Juventus Attack

Despite Boga’s recent goals and positive performances, there remains a belief that Juventus still need Vlahovic in their team. Speaking via Tuttojuve, Stefano De Grandis said:

“Vlahovic could be the piece Spalletti needs, because right now he’s given up on a number nine and it’s true that Boga has scored three goals in a row, but it’s also true that Yildiz prefers to play wide rather than as a striker.”

The comments highlight an ongoing debate about how Juventus should structure its attack. While Boga’s contributions have been valuable, the team may still rely on a traditional central striker to provide balance in certain matches.

Competition For Places In Attack

Boga has also developed a promising understanding with Kenan Yildiz, a partnership that has influenced the dynamics of Juventus’ forward line. Their combination has created additional competition for places, particularly affecting the roles of Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

With the season approaching its final stages, both of those players could potentially leave the club in the summer as Juventus reshape their attacking options. In the meantime, Boga is expected to continue receiving opportunities in the starting lineup if his strong performances persist.

At the same time, Vlahovic is working towards a return to full fitness. Juventus remain pleased to have him in the squad, even though there had previously been speculation about a possible transfer. Luciano Spalletti reportedly considers him the most reliable striker available, and the former Fiorentina forward could still play an important role before the campaign concludes.