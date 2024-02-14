Juventus stands as the largest Italian club, consistently striving to secure trophies in every campaign, both in European and domestic competitions.

The pursuit of success places significant pressure on managers occupying the bench at the Allianz Stadium. Currently, there are calls for Max Allegri’s departure as his tenure with the club has yet to yield notable success.

The ongoing rebuilding process, initiated in response to the off-field scandals that plagued the club last season, intensifies expectations for progress. Allegri is anticipated to have achieved more at this stage of the reconstruction.

However, journalist Fabio Ravezzani contends that winning trophies is not the sole focus for Juventus at present.

He reveals they also want to reduce their wage bill, among others. He explains on Tuttojuve:

“Elkann’s new Juve will follow the same parameters as Milan. So enough with players at the end of their careers and with crazy salaries. The first objective will be a balanced budget, then winning. Which will no longer become the only thing that matters. The fans will have to deal with it.”

Juve FC Says

We have so many issues to fix at the club, and winning trophies must be one of them.

It is obvious that we are probably out of the title race now, but we must win the Coppa Italia in the summer.