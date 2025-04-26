Journalist Marcello Chirico has discussed the future of Cristiano Giuntoli as the Juventus sporting director. The Bianconeri placed their trust in him to rebuild the team following his arrival last season, and Giuntoli has made several bold decisions that the club has so far supported.

He earned the role at the Allianz Stadium after winning the Serie A title and achieving considerable success at Napoli. Giuntoli learned valuable lessons during his time in Naples and Juventus trust him to become an important figure within the club’s management, which explains why he has been allowed to make such significant decisions.

However, one of his major gambles has not yielded the desired results, as Thiago Motta, his first managerial appointment, failed to meet expectations and has been dismissed. Juventus have now appointed a new manager, but the club’s leadership made it clear that qualification for the Champions League remains an essential objective for this season.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

With only a few matches left before the conclusion of the campaign, Juventus have not yet secured a place in the next edition of the Champions League. This situation presents a serious concern and journalist Marcello Chirico, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, has highlighted that there is a clause in Giuntoli’s contract which could allow the club to end their relationship under certain conditions.

He stated: “Juve could exercise a clause in Giuntoli’s five-year contract. It is said that, if in the third year the two parties are not satisfied with the work done, they can terminate the agreement. I believe that this clause will be taken seriously into consideration in the event that the team fails to qualify for the next Champions League.”

Giuntoli must take full responsibility for the decisions he has made since his arrival and will be fully aware that he may not be afforded as much time in Turin as he was given during his spell at Napoli. The standards at Juventus remain extremely high and the pressure to deliver immediate results is far greater.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Giuntoli’s future, and failure to meet the club’s expectations could result in a premature end to his tenure.