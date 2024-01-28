As the transfer window countdown enters its final four days, Juventus fans are eagerly anticipating whether their club will make any more moves before the window closes. Leading up to the new year, Juventus was linked with several top players across the continent, creating expectations among fans that the squad would be strengthened in the January transfer window.

However, as of now, only Tiago Djalo has joined the Bianconeri. With a few days remaining and many hours still available for potential deals, journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has provided an update on what Juventus fans can expect in the remaining days of the transfer window. The update may shed light on whether the club will make additional signings or if they will maintain their current squad for the remainder of the season.

Ceccarini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus is working hard for next year. Between now and Thursday there shouldn’t be any big news, in the sense that the most important operations will be postponed to June.

“So also the midfielder. In the overview made by There were no opportunities to be seized on by Giuntoli and Manna, obviously with the loan formula, so barring any twists and turns, the Bianconeri will remain like this.”

Juve FC Says

We look set to end this month with no new signing, which is not what we had expected before the transfer window opened.

However, we trust the club to make the best decision, and our squad is still a very competitive group.