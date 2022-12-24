Juventus has an interest in Memphis Depay, and they also want to sell Adrien Rabiot if they can, and the Spanish journalist Jordi Gil has delivered an update on their futures.

Depay was close to a move to Juventus last summer, with reports claiming he would cancel his contract with Barca and join the Bianconeri on a free transfer.

However, that never happened and Juve turned to Arkadiusz Milik instead. Gil reveals via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Depay wants to leave Barcelona because he needs to play more. In Serie A there are interested teams, but the Blaugrana ask for a lot of money, considering that he has the contract expiring in June.”

Rabiot is out of contract at Juve at the end of this season, and Barca has an interest in him, but the Catalans will struggle to add him to their squad.

Of the Frenchman, Gil adds:

“It is’ a difficult track for Barça in January. Juventus is not willing to sell it in January.”

Juve FC Says

Depay is an attacker we could add to our squad if he is available, but it seems we will have to wait until the end of the season to land him.

Rabiot also shouldn’t be allowed to leave in mid-season unless we sign a capable replacement for him.