Federico Gatti has been one of the most important players for Juventus this season, solidifying his place in the squad with consistent and reliable performances. Initially, there were doubts about whether he would earn a regular place under Thiago Motta, but he has proven his worth and become an integral part of the team. His defensive stability, commitment, and impressive fitness have made him a near-constant presence at the Allianz Stadium. Given his contributions, Juventus is determined to secure a new contract for his long-term future.

The club has proactively offered contract extensions to their best-performing players, ensuring continuity and stability within the squad. Gatti has demonstrated his value through strong defensive displays, and the club recognises that retaining him is crucial. His ability to step up in key moments has made him a reliable asset, and Juventus are eager to reward his performances with a new deal.

Although discussions regarding his contract renewal have been less prominent in recent weeks, there is no indication of any problems. It is believed to be only a matter of time before an agreement is reached, ensuring that Gatti remains a key figure in the team’s future. Juventus are confident in his abilities and sees him as an important part of their long-term project.

Journalist Fabiana Della Valle has provided an update on the situation, stating, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Negotiations for the renewal of his contract have already begun for a while.

“So far he has a contract until 2028, there is talk of extending it until 2029 with an adjustment to his salary, which should currently be around one and a half million.”

Gatti has been one of Juventus’ standout performers in recent months, consistently delivering solid defensive displays. Securing his long-term future would be a logical step for the club, ensuring they retain a player who has proven his reliability and dedication.

An improved contract would not only serve as a reward for his efforts but also reinforce Juventus’ commitment to maintaining a strong defensive foundation. Gatti’s work ethic and performances have justified the club’s trust in him, and extending his contract would provide both stability and continuity for the team. His presence in the squad will be crucial in the coming years, and Juventus appear determined to keep him as a vital part of their plans moving forward.