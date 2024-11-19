Thiago Motta’s tenure as Juventus manager has begun on an impressive note, with the team remaining unbeaten in Serie A under his guidance. While the former midfielder faces the monumental task of managing one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, his early success reflects both tactical acumen and a long-term vision for the club.

Motta’s approach has drawn comparisons to the defensive style employed by his predecessor, Max Allegri, but his methodology marks a significant shift. Rather than relying on an ultra-defensive setup, Motta is implementing a more dynamic and proactive system. This change demands patience, as players adapt to his philosophy. Despite the challenges of transitioning to a new style, Juventus has performed admirably, maintaining consistency in results while integrating younger talent into the squad.

Riccardo Cucchi, a respected journalist, highlighted two key aspects of Motta’s early work at Juventus saying, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The first is the use of many young players, this is a positive sign not only for Juve, but in general for Italian football. The team is building its future, focusing on the green line and this is very important. The other reason is that the way of facing the games, the game, the temperament that Juve puts on the field is convincing. Motta’s men do not always succeed in their intent, but they do not close themselves in defensive football, made of counterattacks.”

This strategic focus on youth is crucial for Juventus. By fostering the development of emerging talent, Motta not only builds the club’s future but also revitalises Italian football’s pipeline. Furthermore, the team’s willingness to play with temperament and intent, rather than resorting to purely reactive football, is a refreshing departure that aligns with the evolving demands of modern football.

Despite the positive start, expectations remain sky-high for Motta. Every slip will likely invite scrutiny, but his initial months suggest a promising trajectory for Juventus. If the players continue to adapt and deliver under his system, Motta could establish himself as the architect of a new, vibrant era for the Bianconeri.