Journalist gives update on Di Maria’s future at Juventus

Juventus is increasingly likely to find an agreement with Angel di Maria over a new contract as the attacker hits top form in this second half of the season.

Di Maria joined the Bianconeri in the summer as they searched for a new attacker with a lot of experience.

The ex-PSG man moved to the club as a free agent and has proven to be worth the chase so far.

However, Juve only gave him a one-year deal when he moved to the club and the black and whites now wish to keep him beyond this season.

Di Maria is also eager and several reports in recent days reveal he is in talks with the black and whites over an extension.

Argentinean journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has confirmed talks between the club and the attacker are going in the right direction at the moment.

He tweeted: “The talks between Juventus and Ángel Di María are advancing to renew the contract until June 2024.

“While there are still several details to polish, everything is taking place in the right lanes for now.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria was not an easy catch, but he will be easy to keep because the World Cup winner is enjoying life in Turin.

That does not mean we should not offer him a deal he would be happy to sign and we need to ensure we stay on top of the negotiations until every detail is signed off.