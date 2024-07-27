Manuel Locatelli missed out on playing for Italy at Euro 2024 because the national team manager did not consider him good enough for his squad. This was especially embarrassing since Nicolo Fagioli made the Italy squad despite missing most of the season due to a ban.

Locatelli moved to Juve after helping Italy win Euro 2020, during which Arsenal was also desperate to sign him. However, his arrival in Turin has coincided with one of the worst spells in Juve’s recent history, and he has struggled to make a significant impact.

Some fans suspected that new manager Thiago Motta might not rely on Locatelli, but that has not been the case. Journalist Antonello Angelini has revealed that the Bianconeri wish to keep Locatelli, despite Fiorentina’s interest in the midfielder.

La Viola anticipated that Juve might be open to his departure, but Angelini assures that Thiago Motta is banking on Locatelli for the upcoming season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus have no desire to sell Locatelli, especially not on loan. Thiago Motta believes in the player and Fiorentina’s desires will remain the same.”

Juve FC Says

Motta is probably sure that he can get the best from Locatelli, so he is keeping the midfielder.

Hopefully, he will achieve this, otherwise, we need to offload him now.