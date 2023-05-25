Journalist gives update on Vlahovic potential move to Chelsea

As the upcoming transfer window looms, Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a target for various Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

With Juventus grappling with off-field issues, top European teams are anticipated to capitalise on the situation by poaching some of their talented players.

Despite Vlahovic’s struggles since joining the club, interest in the Serbian striker persists among prominent clubs across the continent.

Juventus intends to retain a portion of its current squad to compete for titles in the upcoming campaign.

Nevertheless, the pursuit of Vlahovic has garnered significant attention, with Chelsea emerging as the most enthusiastic suitor in recent weeks.

While the Blues have made substantial investments in top-tier players, they have yet to secure an established striker. Consequently, they have set their sights on Vlahovic to fulfil that role.

However, according to Nicola Balice via Football Italia, Chelsea has not formally approached Juventus regarding the transfer. The report suggests that the London club is yet to initiate discussions with Juventus to explore the possibility of striking a deal for the former Fiorentina player.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is one player we know is performing below his capacity and probably needs a change of environment to improve.

We should keep him and rebuild around the striker, but we can always find a cheaper replacement if a good offer comes.