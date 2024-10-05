Pierre Kalulu has been one of Juventus’ standout performers this season, consistently exceeding expectations since joining the club. Despite not being a regular starter at AC Milan, which led to their willingness to let him go, Kalulu has thrived in Turin, and his success is now something Milan likely regrets.

At Juventus, the French defender has been highly versatile, excelling both as a right-back and a centre-back depending on the opponent and tactical setup. His performances have been consistently superb, making him a key asset for the Bianconeri.

Juventus is extremely pleased with Kalulu’s contributions and is expected to pursue a permanent transfer at the end of the season. Paolo Aghemo, a journalist who has closely followed Kalulu’s progress since his arrival in Turin, has also expressed his admiration for the player’s impressive form.

Kalulu’s ability to adapt and deliver in different roles has made him a crucial part of Juventus’ solid defensive setup, and the club is eager to secure his services for the long term.

Aghemo said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta will have to manage the space for alternatives and in particular, there in the middle of the defence Pierre Kalulu is emerging as a true leader, who is a player that Cristiano Giuntoli has focused on , together with the coach in the summer market. So Kalulu is increasingly a fixed point for this Juventus. He was stratospheric in some recoveries right in Leipzig to maintain the advantage gained by Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

Kalulu could end this season as our best summer signing as he continues to shine every time he plays.

He is also a humble and focused player which will make it harder for him to struggle since he takes his job seriously.