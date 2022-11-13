Journalist highlights Juventus athleticism in their win against Lazio

Journalist Paolo Bargiggia has commented on Juventus’ 3-0 win against Lazio tonight and praised them for their athleticism.

Juve went into the game on the back of a five-game winning run in the league and they hoped to end the year with another win.

Lazio had been in impressive form all season and was second on the league table before the game.

However, Max Allegri’s men dominated them on the pitch and secured a 3-0 win, thanks to a brace from Moise Kean and another striker from Arkadiusz Milik.

After the game, Bargiggia took to his Twitter account and tweeted:

“Juventus wins clear and with merit over Lazio. For the first time and for 90 minutes, good signs in terms of athleticism and the organization of the game. Confirmations on defensive solidity.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Lazio was the ideal result for us and we have shown we have what it takes to earn a result against the top sides.

We now have six wins in a row, which has elevated us on the league table and it seems we are now seeing the making of the real Juve.

Napoli will be under pressure at the top of the standings as they watch us coming. What a time to be a Juve fan!