Journalist highlights the difference between Mourinho and Allegri

The Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia has discussed the difference between Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri, and he seems to suggest that the Roma manager is the better of both coaches.

Juve and Roma shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the weekend, with the Bianconeri playing the better football in the first half.

Both clubs are title challengers in this campaign, and they have started the term unbeaten.

Mourinho and Allegri are top managers who have won several trophies in their individual careers. However, Bargiggia believes the Roma boss is more strategic despite not having the best players at his disposal.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Portuguese coach has the courage to even reach the limit to try to find a reaction. He is a strategic coach. Allegri, on the other hand, is much less capable. He is not a communicator and is unable to send messages to his players.”

Mourinho and Allegri are different managers, and their individual styles have helped them win trophies.

Having both competing against each other makes Serie A exciting, but it doesn’t mean one manager is better than the other.

They are just sticking to what works best for them individually.